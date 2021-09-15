Politics

Presidency yet to reveal where Khusela Diko will be redeployed

15 September 2021 - 12:09
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Tuesday he was not able to disclose to which position Khusela Diko will be redeployed.

Gugungele was addressing the media ahead of the cabinet Lekgotla on Tuesday. 

Diko was suspended last year after a company linked to her late husband Thandisizwe Diko received a multimillion-rand tender to supply PPE in Gauteng.

“We are not in a position to tell you those details now. All we know is that she is on a course to reflect on those commissions and we hope she will be fine. She is a woman who grew and made major contributions to this country ... I won't go into the details of where exactly she is going to go,” said Gungubele.

The minister said the relevant leadership would announce her redeployment in due time.

“She is on maternity leave and is no longer going to be a spokesperson of the president. She was given a warning with regard to disclosure. When she comes back from maternity leave, the DG and relevant leadership of the institution will [make the announcement]," said the minister.

Gungubele announced earlier this month that Diko would be redeployed to a different position in public service after a probe by the SIU.

“The action taken by the presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.

“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into the government’s procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment,” he said.

