Know someone who can handle the chief justice hot seat? This is how you can nominate them for the post

In less than a month, often-controversial chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will vacate the judicial hot seat – and on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited all South Africans to nominate his replacement.

It was a move, the presidency said, to “promote transparency and encourage public participation”.

Ramaphosa, ultimately, will make the final decision in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and the political parties represented in the National Assembly, but he has asked South Africans to put forward “suitably qualified” candidates fit for the job.

In explaining the process, the presidency said: “Any person may nominate candidates for the position of chief justice. These nominations should be accompanied by the endorsement and support of at least one professional body of legal practitioners, or non-governmental organisation working in the field of human rights, or other legal areas.”

This should also include reasons why the person is suitable for the post, as well as “their experience both as a legal practitioner, including any experience as a judge, and as a leader”.