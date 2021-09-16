Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Elections: Political violence begins again & the new plague of undercover campaigning at vaccination sites
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our host Mike Siluma and his all-female panel discuss the culture of violence which has entrenched itself in SA's politics, and about which not much is being done.
In the past week alone, SA has seen its effects in places as far apart as Lichtenburg in the North West and Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal.
The panel also contemplate the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the forthcoming municipal elections, with a particular focus on how it has altered the face of campaigning in the country.
This week, Mike is joined by veteran violence monitor Mary de Haas and Sunday Times political correspondents Zimasa Matiwane and Amanda Khoza.
What you will hear:
(01:15) Violence as a trade mark of SA's politics
(19:10) How Covid-19 has affected the election process, thus far.
