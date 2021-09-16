POLL | Do you agree with Pule Mabe’s ANC salaries 'rant'?

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was the talk of social media this week after he launched into a passionate speech when addressing the issue of the party's salaries debacle.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mabe said party employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work they do for the organisation.

“It is important that those who approach the courts or law enforcement agencies to register their concerns, they also accompany such with the contribution they are making to the organisation,” Mabe charged.

“There are security guards who can even produce a roster so that the ANC is not taken for granted by people who cannot produce records and evidential proof of them performing duties of the ANC.

“We are not playing here. We are a self-respecting organisation.”

He took aim at recently fired staff member Carl Niehaus, saying: “We don't see him here at Luthuli House.”