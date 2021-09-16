POLL | Do you agree with Pule Mabe’s ANC salaries 'rant'?
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was the talk of social media this week after he launched into a passionate speech when addressing the issue of the party's salaries debacle.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mabe said party employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work they do for the organisation.
“It is important that those who approach the courts or law enforcement agencies to register their concerns, they also accompany such with the contribution they are making to the organisation,” Mabe charged.
“There are security guards who can even produce a roster so that the ANC is not taken for granted by people who cannot produce records and evidential proof of them performing duties of the ANC.
“We are not playing here. We are a self-respecting organisation.”
He took aim at recently fired staff member Carl Niehaus, saying: “We don't see him here at Luthuli House.”
“If he works in the SG's office, no problem. He then must tell the police what he did in the past 60 days or in the past 24 hours of the ANC before the letter of dismissal was written to him.
“If he works for the ANC and he works in the secretary-general's office, he must say what he does on a daily basis. Does attending court and going all over breaking Covid-19 regulations associate with work in the SG's office?
“We see Carl Niehaus on television, we don't see him here at Luthuli House.”