RECORDED | IEC gives update on state of readiness for voter registration weekend
16 September 2021 - 13:45
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is on Thursday giving an update on the state of readiness for the voter registration weekend.
The registration will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
South Africans are expected to head to the polls on November 1.
The IEC has come under heavy criticism for how it has conducted itself during the election season. The Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's application to have the elections postponed to 2022.
TimesLIVE