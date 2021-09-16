Politics

RECORDED | IEC gives update on state of readiness for voter registration weekend

16 September 2021 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is on Thursday giving an update on the state of readiness for the voter registration weekend.

The registration will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

South Africans are expected to head to the polls on November 1.

The IEC has come under heavy criticism for how it has conducted itself during the election season. The Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's application to have the elections postponed to 2022. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EFF wants youth to access online voter registration website and app data-free

The data struggles are real, and the EFF says it doesn't want that to stop the youth from voting.
Politics
1 day ago

Matric exams to start earlier to accommodate local government elections

The basic education department announced on Wednesday morning that the matric examinations will start earlier than initially scheduled to accommodate ...
News
1 day ago

Parties could cough up R200k for spreading disinformation during elections - what you need to know

Political parties could be fined a hefty sum if found guilty of spreading disinformation and fake news during the local government elections.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC Politics
  3. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  4. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics
  5. Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony