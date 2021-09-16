What you said: Carl Niehaus firing 'was a long time coming'

Politics

Carl Niehaus was dismissed by the ANC last week. File photo.
A majority of TimesLIVE readers believe the firing of former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus by the ANC was a long time coming.

Niehaus was dismissed by the ruling party last week. He had threatened to open criminal charges against the party leadership after the ANC failed to pay its staff salaries on time for several months.

Sunday Times Daily reported that ANC general manager Febe Potgieter, before issuing the dismissal letter, asked Niehaus to give reasons why he should not be fired. Potgieter later issued a letter informing Niehaus of his dismissal.

Potgieter said Niehaus had been warned several times about his public behaviour and pronouncements against the party. 

TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought about the ANC decision to fire Niehaus.

Over 13,000 responded to the poll, with 64% saying his dismissal was a long time coming.

27% cheekily said his name didn't ring a bell, while 9% said it was an unfair decision as he was speaking up for employees who were treated unfairly. 

Willem de Villiers said Niehaus, an ally of former president Jacob Zuma, must relocate to Nkandla.

Mali Mvelase wrote: “We are expecting more to be fired by the ANC because some people think they're bigger than the organisation, which is dangerous.”

Elias Mphahlele said his dismissal was no loss for the party or the country.

“He contributes nothing to this country.” 

