Politics

ANC staff suspend strike to focus on local government elections

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
17 September 2021 - 15:41
ANC staff at Luthuli House have decided to suspend their strike in order to focus on the local government elections. File photo.
ANC staff at Luthuli House have decided to suspend their strike in order to focus on the local government elections. File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

Disgruntled staff employed at the ANC’s Luthuli House HQ have suspended their strike with immediate effect to focus on winning the local government elections.

The staff have not been paid their salaries and are in the middle of a tense dispute with their employer.

“As much as our problems and challenges are noble, we have decided that we can suspend the strike for the ANC to confront the challenges confronting our people and the country,” said a staff representative, Mvusi Mdala.

An internal communication dated September 16 reads: “The ANC staff, after a national general meeting, has informed the general manager that they have suspended their strike with immediate effect.”

POLL | Do you agree with Pule Mabe’s ANC salaries 'rant'?

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mabe said party employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work ...
Politics
1 day ago

This decision was taken “to work for a decisive victory for the ANC in the local government elections on November 1.

“The staff and management remain committed to constructive engagement towards the resolution of their grievances.”

TimesLIVE reported previously that the party has had problems paying salaries since May, when Sars garnisheed its allowances from the IEC, which the ANC receives as a party represented in parliament. It has also failed to pay provident and pension funds for more than two years.

This week, former employee Carl Niehaus, who was fired from the party last week, opened a fraud and corruption case against the ANC leadership for their alleged failure to pay over Unemployment Insurance Fund contributions despite deducting from their staff salaries.

Mdala said while he was aware that some of his colleagues have not been able to meet their financial obligations,

“We subscribe to one of the values of the ANC of selflessness and therefore for the ANC to be able to address the problems of this country, it must have state power and we can only get that state power by campaigning for the elections and win them.

“When you look at the bigger picture, at the end of the day we do not want to think about ourselves only. We must think about others. When you think about others, you consider your situation and say that you are better off than those who are not even employed.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PATRICK BULGER | Caught between unpopular Covid truths and winning local elections

Political parties will no doubt manipulate the pandemic’s impact to suit their own agendas
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

ANC sets its sights on winning back Tshwane despite its financial woes

The ANC has singled out the capital city of Tshwane as it tries to claw back the power it lost in the 2016 local government elections in Gauteng.
Politics
1 day ago

If they can't spend their own money properly, how can they spend yours? Steenhuisen tears into ANC

Steenhuisen tore into the ANC on Wednesday, saying the ruling party could not be trusted with voters' money because it could not even pay its own ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  3. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  4. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony