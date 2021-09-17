POLL | Have you registered to vote?
South Africans who want to cast their votes during the November 1 local government elections are expected to head to voting stations this weekend to register.
The Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Thursday that it is ready to welcome voters at more than 23,000 stations.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said citizens who miss registration during the weekend will not be able to vote in November.
“To register, voters must bring an identity document which can be a smart card, green bar-coded book or temporary identification certificate. It is essential the voter indicates an address or description of the place where they live,” said Mamabolo.
Arena Holdings recently launched an election portal allowing voters to register and check their status.
By putting in your address and ID number, you can check your registration details.
The portal will include practical info, maps and details about the elections in the lead up to voting day.
You can also track the elections results once they are released after the polls have closed.
The IEC launched an online voter registration portal in July.
Mamabolo said more than 150,000 citizens had registered on the platform.
“The online registration system will remain open until the date of proclamation of the elections which we expect on September 20 2021.
“Voters who are registered can confirm their registration on the website, on the IEC app or by calling the contact centre,” said Mamabolo.
The Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC’s application to have the elections postponed to February 2022, as per the recommendations contained in the report by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.
Moseneke was investigating the feasibility of holding municipal elections during a global pandemic.