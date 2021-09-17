POLL | Have you registered to vote?

South Africans who want to cast their votes during the November 1 local government elections are expected to head to voting stations this weekend to register.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Thursday that it is ready to welcome voters at more than 23,000 stations.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said citizens who miss registration during the weekend will not be able to vote in November.

“To register, voters must bring an identity document which can be a smart card, green bar-coded book or temporary identification certificate. It is essential the voter indicates an address or description of the place where they live,” said Mamabolo.