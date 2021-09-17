Politics

POLL | Have you registered to vote?

17 September 2021 - 12:36
All IEC stations are ready to welcome citizens who will vote in the local government elections on November 1. File photo.
All IEC stations are ready to welcome citizens who will vote in the local government elections on November 1. File photo.
Image: Reuters

South Africans who want to cast their votes during the November 1 local government elections are expected to head to voting stations this weekend to register.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Thursday that it is ready to welcome voters at more than 23,000 stations.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said citizens who miss registration during the weekend will not be able to vote in November. 

“To register, voters must bring an identity document which can be a smart card, green bar-coded book or temporary identification certificate. It is essential the voter indicates an address or description of the place where they live,” said Mamabolo.

Arena Holdings recently launched an election portal allowing voters to register and check their status. 

By putting in your address and ID number, you can check your registration details.

The portal will include practical info, maps and details about the elections in the lead up to voting day.

You can also track the elections results once they are released after the polls have closed.

The IEC launched an online voter registration portal in July.

Mamabolo said more than 150,000 citizens had registered on the platform.

“The online registration system will remain open until the date of proclamation of the elections which we expect on September 20 2021.

“Voters who are registered can confirm their registration on the website, on the IEC app or by calling the contact centre,” said Mamabolo.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC’s application to have the elections postponed to February 2022, as per the recommendations contained in the report by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Moseneke was investigating the feasibility of holding municipal elections during a global pandemic. 

MORE:

PODCAST | Elections: Political violence begins again & the new plague of undercover campaigning at vaccination sites

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our host Mike Siluma and his all-female panel discuss the culture of violence which has entrenched itself ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Security ramped up and it's all systems go for voter registration weekend: IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA is implementing additional measures to safeguard its ICT infrastructure ahead of the voter registration weekend.
Politics
22 hours ago

ANC sets its sights on winning back Tshwane despite its financial woes

The ANC has singled out the capital city of Tshwane as it tries to claw back the power it lost in the 2016 local government elections in Gauteng.
Politics
23 hours ago

EFF wants youth to access online voter registration website and app data-free

The data struggles are real, and the EFF says it doesn't want that to stop the youth from voting.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  3. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  4. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony