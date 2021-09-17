Politics

RECORDED | Constitutional Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

17 September 2021 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court is on Friday giving its verdict on former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application.

Zuma asked the apex court to set aside his 15-month jail sentence, which was handed down in June after he failed to comply with the court's order to appear before the state capture commission.

In a tweet on Thursday, the court said its decision in Zuma's application will be made at 10am on Friday.

Judgment on Friday September 17 ... Is the judgment and order of the Constitutional Court, sentencing former president Zuma to imprisonment for contempt of court, rescindable? And should it be set aside?” the court said on its official Twitter account.

