ANC top brass agrees to deal with councillor list disputes even after elections

The ANC national executive committee has confirmed the party will deal with disputes about its lists of would-be councillors even after the November 1 local government elections.

This was agreed by the NEC on Friday, a day after ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula told the media the party would fire councillors found to have been fraudulently included on its lists.

He said the party would instead opt for by-elections after it had resolved the disputes plaguing ANC election preparations.

An NEC statement on Saturday said a programme had been crafted “to intensify the implementation of corrective measures so we can move faster in improving people’s quality of life”.

It added: “The ANC’s unique and representative process of selecting candidates will ensure a higher level of accountability of our councillors and mayoral committees to communities.

“In this regard the establishment of an independent ANC electoral committee has proven to be a correct decision, ensuring greater involvement of communities in our candidate-selection processes.”

The NEC said most structures ran “credible and inclusive processes” but it was concerned about “disputes, alleged misconduct, transgressions and manipulation of the list process”.

It added: “The meeting agreed that these allegations must be investigated and where necessary appropriate disciplinary measures must be implemented.

“The NEC condemned in the strongest terms incidents of violence that occurred during the candidate-selection process and in particular the recent drive-by shooting of community members participating in the candidate-selection process in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.”

The party said it will co-operate with law enforcement agencies to ensure culprits are brought to book.

“The NEC reiterated its commitment to ensuring that any remaining disputes are appropriately processed even after the election. Further, the NEC will, after the election, consider the recommendations of the electoral commission in greater detail in order to ensure that we build in greater safeguards for our candidate-selection processes.

“The NEC agreed there is a need to intensify our efforts to eradicate factionalism from our structures. No-one must use any leader’s name to advance personal or factional interests.”

