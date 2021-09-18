Politics

Independent candidates are the future of SA's democracy, says Maimane

18 September 2021 - 10:00
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said independent candidates are the future of South Africa's democracy. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says independent candidates are the future of SA's democracy.

On Wednesday, Maimane unveiled independent candidates from the Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng who have put their names forward ahead of the local government elections on November 1.

We must give power back to communities. They know better than party politicians what they need. They know better who their authentic and hardworking leaders are. I was on the ground in Emfuleni today and I am convinced direct democracy is the answer,” said Maimane. 

The announcement of 34 independent candidates was done under the New Horizon Movement (NHM) banner, a community-based organisation that will contest all the wards in Emfuleni. 

Maimane has his sights on the 2024 general election as an independent candidate and will not be contesting the upcoming municipal elections. Instead, One SA is working with over 250 independent candidates who are targeting 12 municipalities across SA. 

