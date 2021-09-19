ConCourt judgment in IEC, DA matter to be handed down on Monday

The Constitutional Court will on Monday hand down judgment on whether the decision of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen the candidate nomination process for the 2021 local government elections was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

The judgment is expected to be handed down at 10am, the apex court confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The ConCourt had earlier refused an IEC application to postpone the elections.

The DA filed an application against the IEC’s decision to reopen candidate lists for the local government elections after the ANC missed its deadline, allegedly due to technical glitches.

The ruling party failed to register and submit lists of the candidates who would represent it in the local government elections in 90 municipalities around the country. The decision to reopen the lists was seen by various political parties as the IEC giving the ANC a lifeline.