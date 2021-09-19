Eastern Cape exceeds the 1-million Covid-19 vaccination mark
More than a million people have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, the provincial health department said on Sunday.
“This is a big achievement for the province, but as the department, we still have a responsibility to encourage those eligible to come forward for vaccination,” said health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.
A total of 1,002,813 people had been fully vaccinated in the province by September 16, the department said in a statement.
The milestone contributes towards attaining herd immunity and a provincial target of vaccinating 4.5-million people by the end of March 2022.
Thus far, the cumulative number of jabs administered in the province is 1,929,675 with 1,362,708 individuals having received either a single dose of Johnson and Johnson or both jabs of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those vaccinated include 43,385 health workers.
The provincial vaccination programme includes pop-up vaccination sites in shopping malls, and sites at Sassa pay points, mobile points, community halls and churches.
Meth said: “Our vaccination drive has also been boosted by the arrival of [the] Transnet vaccine train Transvaco that will travel to communities along the rail corridor to expand the reach of government's vaccine programme.”
The Transvaco will be stationed in Gqeberha until September 24 and then head to East London with Komani expected to be the last stop in December.
Meth thanked healthcare workers for their resilience, courage and dedication saying, “We want you to know that your sacrifices mean a great deal to the province. We truly are thankful for you and sending you love and positivity.”
The province now has more than 8,000 active Covid-19 cases and more than 14,000 people have died since March 2020.
TimesLIVE