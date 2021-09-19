Politics

EFF demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
19 September 2021 - 17:26
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema will be laying a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) after ANC members allegedly tried to prevent him  entering a voting station at Dambuza township in Pietermaritzburg.

“The EFF also demands that the IEC take appropriate action against the ANC to restore and set the tone throughout the country for the upcoming local government elections,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

The EFF along with other political parties are travelling around the country canvassing South Africans to vote for them on November 1.

A video tweeted by the party showed people wearing ANC-branded clothing engaged in verbal altercations with EFF members and a gate at a voter station being closed.

The EFF said while aware that Dambuza was the home of higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande, , it wanted “to make it categorically clear that there are no no-go areas for the EFF”.

“The EFF condemns the pure thuggery of the ANC in Dambuza, KwaZulu-Natal, which tried and dismally failed to intimidate the president and commander-in-chief Julius Malema while he was on a campaign trail.”

The party charged that the ANC was starting to lose control in some of its strongholds in the province.

“In clear desperation, and seeing that their political power is slipping away, the criminals and drunkards of the dying ruling party launched an attack on EFF members, gazebos and attacking our members who were exercising their democratic right to urge South Africans to register to vote.,” it said.

“The EFF wants to make it categorically clear that there are no no-go areas where the EFF can't campaign and no amount of drunk and disorderly behaviour by foolish individuals will stop or prevent us from campaigning,” the party said.

