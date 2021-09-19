EFF demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN

EFF leader Julius Malema will be laying a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) after ANC members allegedly tried to prevent him entering a voting station at Dambuza township in Pietermaritzburg.

“The EFF also demands that the IEC take appropriate action against the ANC to restore and set the tone throughout the country for the upcoming local government elections,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

The EFF along with other political parties are travelling around the country canvassing South Africans to vote for them on November 1.

A video tweeted by the party showed people wearing ANC-branded clothing engaged in verbal altercations with EFF members and a gate at a voter station being closed.