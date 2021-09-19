'Eskom will provide electricity': Ramaphosa tells Soweto residents during election campaign

Ramaphosa told residents that his wife was able to control the family’s electricity usage because they too were on prepaid and “this has worked much better and much cheaper”.

He said many people told him that they could not afford the high electricity tariffs. “They want a R200 flat rate ... Some of them complained when some of them stop paying, Eskom cuts off the electricity for the entire community, and I felt that was an injustice because Eskom should be able to see who is paying and not paying.”

Ramaphosa also spoke to the community about the rampant cable theft and illegal connections. “I could sense that this is something that makes them extremely unhappy because they know that illegal connections cause an overload on the transformers and then they blow up and then it takes time for Eskom to restore the electricity.”

For Ramaphosa, the underlying issue was that electricity was a human rights issue. “I just can’t imagine how anyone in this day and age live without electricity. Young people don’t have electricity to charge their computers, their mobile phones and a whole range of things. It also touches on the health of people who rely on oxygen as well.”

Another issue that Ramaphosa was asked to address was unemployment and crime. “All in all, I found a very good vibe in all the places that we went to. Of course people are angry and agitated over electricity but we were able to engage without avoidance and even running away. I feel comfortable in the way that we engaged with them,” he said promising to follow up on the electricity issue.

Ramaphosa went about encouraging the young and old who are eligible to vote to use this voter registration weekend to check, update and verify their status on the voters' roll and go out in their numbers to cast their votes on November 1.