'Her departure left a huge void, but this is not the end of the NFP,' says party during election campaign in KZN

The National Freedom Party (NFP) on Sunday said it will use the 2021 local government elections to honour its late founding president Zanele Magwaza-Msibi.

“We have done enough ground work and we are convinced that we will do well as the NFP in this local government election,” said the party’s secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika at Elandskop outside Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Magwaza-Msibi, who served as deputy minister of science and technology in former president Jacob Zuma's executive between 2014 and 2019, died of cardiac arrest on September 6. The 59-year-old had been ill and was admitted to a Durban hospital.

The NFP is one of many political parties who are criss-crossing the country on day two of the voter registration weekend with hopes of mobilising South Africans to vote on November 1 when the country goes to the polls.

The party, which failed to stabilise after Magwaza-Msibi suffered a stroke in 2014, was dealt another blow in 2016 when it missed the Electoral Commission’s deadline to pay for the registration fee to allow it to contest the elections.