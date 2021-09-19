Politics

IEC pleased with voter registration weekend numbers

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
19 September 2021 - 18:05
The IEC says it is pleased with voter registration numbers. File image.
The IEC says it is pleased with voter registration numbers. File image.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Sunday said it was pleased with how day two of the voter registration weekend progressed countrywide.

Various political parties went on the campaign trail to canvass South Africans to vote in the local government elections on November 1. 

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Sunday morning, with the use of new voter management devices, the commission was able to register 29,305 voters. This was in addition to the 598,000 registered on Saturday.

“The commission also reports that only nine of the 23,151 registration stations did not open on Sunday due to service delivery protests. The commission continues to work with the SA Police Service and local leaders to resolve the problems,” she said.

Apart from an incident in KwaZulu-Natal, where ANC members allegedly tried to prevent EFF leader Julius Malema from entering a voting station and campaigning in Dambuza, Pietermaritzburg, no other cases of political intolerance were reported on Sunday. 

Bapela said the registration weekend had seen an increase in use of the online portal for registration. “So far 39,519 voters have registered for the elections using the portal, which remains open until midnight on September 20.”

She said applications for special votes open on Monday and reminded political parties that nomination of candidates for the municipal elections has reopened and closes on September 21.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with IEC deputy chair on Political Party Funding Act

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reported last week that only three parties disclosed donations of more than R100,000 in accordance with the new ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

The IEC has failed - this is how to fix it

The Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC's) decision to allow the ANC to register candidates for local government elections after the deadline ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Parties could cough up R200k for spreading disinformation during elections - what you need to know

Political parties could be fined a hefty sum if found guilty of spreading disinformation and fake news during the local government elections.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  3. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony