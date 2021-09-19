Politics

What you said: Here's who you will be voting for in the upcoming elections

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 September 2021 - 14:00
Millions are expected to vote in the upcoming local government elections. File photo.
Image: Reuters

With voter registration taking place this weekend, TimesLIVE readers have shared who they will most likely vote for in the upcoming polls.

The local government elections are set to take place on November 1, with millions expected to cast their vote. Applications for special votes will open on September 20 and close on October 4.

The ANC was given a lifeline by the Electoral Commission (IEC) earlier this month when it reopened the candidate registration process.

The ruling party had earlier failed to register candidates in more than 90 municipalities, a third of all SA's municipalities. The party had gone to court to request an extension, but subsequently withdrew its application.

The decision was slammed by opposition parties, with the DA taking legal action against the IEC. In its papers, it argued the decision was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Still, parties across the country have been campaigning to get votes.

A TimesLIVE poll asked readers who they would be most likely to vote for, with the DA (43%) coming out tops and ActionSA not far behind (30%).

The ANC was the third most popular choice so far (13%), with the EFF getting 2% of votes in the poll.

3% said no party was getting their votes.

