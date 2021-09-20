Dali Mpofu: ‘I'll never be able to recruit my wife to the EFF’

Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has opened up about recruiting his wife, Mpumi, to join the opposition party, saying she will never leave the ANC.

Speaking on 702, Mpofu said his wife did not leave the ANC, as he did, to join the EFF in 2014.

He said she remained a staunch member of the ruling party, saying he knows he’ll never be able to convert her.

“She’s a staunch ANC supporter. If there’s one person I know I’ll never be able to recruit, it is her,” said Mpofu.

“I’ve got all the kids now, so I’m good. If there was an election at home, I would emerge victorious.”

Mpumi is former transport director-general and secretary for defence.