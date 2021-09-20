Dali Mpofu: ‘I'll never be able to recruit my wife to the EFF’
Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has opened up about recruiting his wife, Mpumi, to join the opposition party, saying she will never leave the ANC.
Speaking on 702, Mpofu said his wife did not leave the ANC, as he did, to join the EFF in 2014.
He said she remained a staunch member of the ruling party, saying he knows he’ll never be able to convert her.
“She’s a staunch ANC supporter. If there’s one person I know I’ll never be able to recruit, it is her,” said Mpofu.
“I’ve got all the kids now, so I’m good. If there was an election at home, I would emerge victorious.”
Mpumi is former transport director-general and secretary for defence.
Earlier this year Mpofu joined Zuma’s defence team in his arms deal corruption trial.
His addition to Zuma’s defence team drew mixed reactions, due to him once calling for the former president to be jailed
EFF leader Julius Malema said Mpofu had a duty to provide services, just like any other working citizen.
“If you respect this constitution and democracy, separate justice from emotions. All of them deserve to be represented.
“If the national chairperson of the EFF thinks it’s the right thing to do and has made the call, it is his call. We can only lament about it. We fight with him a lot. He does the same with all of us about this or that issue, but at the end of the day, it is his call,” said Malema.