Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu welcomes Germany's decision to remove SA from Covid-19 'high-risk' list

20 September 2021 - 15:58
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed Germany's 'progressive and scientific' decision to remove SA from the Covid-19 'high risk' list. File photo.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed Germany's 'progressive and scientific' decision to remove SA from the Covid-19 'high risk' list. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says Germany’s decision to remove SA from its list of Covid-19 “high-risk” countries will boost SA's tourism sector recovery.

“The decision of the German government means that vaccinated travellers from SA no longer need to have an explanation of the purpose of entry and can travel to Germany, subject to the validity of their passport and Schengen visa. This is great news for South Africans who travel for leisure and business.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back German tourists to SA,” Sisulu said.

She said Germany had for some time been among SA's top five overseas markets, adding that the decision to remove SA as a high-risk country would go a long way in helping to recover and rebuild market losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes during the tourism month of September, at a time when Sisulu is hosting the continental tourism sector at the hybrid Africa's Travel & Tourism Summit in Johannesburg, Durban, Lagos and virtually, the department said.

“We thank the German government for this progressive and scientific decision that contributes directly to the efforts to recover the tourism sector,” Sisulu said.

“This announcement comes shortly after Emirates announced that they have increased their schedule to 28 weekly flights by October. This is a big boost to our tourism industry and it will see more people travelling for both leisure and business.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'No reasonable basis' for UK to keep SA on travel red list, says Pandor

International relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor said on Sunday there was "no reasonable basis" for the decision to keep SA on ...
News
1 day ago

Vax and relax: Five places in Europe you can take a post-jab holiday

The world is slowly opening to South Africans who've had the jab. If you fancy some far-flung adventure - no quarantine required - here are some ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Sisulu under fire for ‘dodging accountability’ by refusing to answer MPs’ questions

Cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu withdrew a parliamentary reply after it won her adverse publicity and has since cited a rule which does not appear to ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  3. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony