Mzansi weighs in on ConCourt's ruling on candidate registration reopening
Social media users have weighed in on the Constitutional Court ruling that reopening the candidate registration process before the upcoming local government election is above board.
The apex court on Monday dismissed the DA’s application to have the process declared unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.
Political parties and independents have until 5pm on Tuesday to register candidates.
In a unanimous judgment, the court said the IEC's decision to reopen the process was in line with the law.
It had earlier denied an application to postpone the elections to next year, instructing the IEC to determine if it could hold a voter registration weekend before the elections. Elections will be held on November 1.
The IEC implemented a voter registration weekend and, as part of this process, reopened the candidate application process.
The DA then claimed this was unconstitutional because the reopening decision gave the ANC a lifeline after it failed to nominate candidates before the cut-off date.
The ConCourt's ruling drew mixed reaction online, with some mocking the DA's challenge and others predicting the ANC would still drop the ball.
Despite the Concourt allowing the IEC to reopen the candidate list, I predict the ANC will still mess up their candidate registration again. The Luthuli House workers should also get a court order to seize all the deposits to pay overdue salary and UIF payments.— Michael McWilliams (@mgrmcwilliams) September 20, 2021
If the IEC and the Constitutional Court are playing politics, then we are doomed. Because these institutions are supposed to be impartial, just & independent. #ConCourt #HelenZille #DA— Anelisa Jordaan 🇿🇦 (@AnelisaJordaan) September 20, 2021
Lol, 🤣😂🤣 Concourt dismiss the DA's and EFF's attempt to win the election through a back door. ANC will participate in all municipalities across the country.— Abuti Josef🇿🇦 (@AbutiJosef) September 20, 2021
So now the question is whether the ANC will actually make the 'new' candidate submission deadline, tomorrow at 5 PM.— Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) September 20, 2021
Filling PR lists for two full provinces, particularly KZN, is no joke.
DA thinking that Concourt would find IEC actions to be unconstitutional was shortsighted. Concourt knew what it was doing when it left its judgement open to many interpretations. It was to give IEC chance to give ANC a lifeline.— Justice Forever (@gmalau32) September 20, 2021