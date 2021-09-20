Politics

‘The city is poorer without him’: Politicians pay tribute to Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

20 September 2021 - 08:00
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18 2021.
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18 2021.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Several politicians have paid tribute to the late Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

The newly elected mayor died as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto where he was campaigning for the ANC with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 46-year-old replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 complications in July.

Matongo previously served as the city’s finance MMC and was a long-serving member of the ANC and spokesperson for the party in the Johannesburg region.

Ramaphosa said Matongo’s death was difficult to comprehend, given the vitality and passion with which they interacted with each other before his death.

“Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy,” said Ramaphosa.

“Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on November 1.

“The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure, given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace.”

On social media, tributes continued pouring in from other politicians.

Here is what some had to say:

'It's hard to comprehend this tragedy': Ramaphosa on death of Jolidee Matongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa is “deeply saddened” by the death of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo in a car crash.
Politics
23 hours ago

Wanna win a car? Here's how Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo plans to get men vaccinated

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo said the city was looking at creative ways to encourage men to get the jab, such as giving away raffle tickets to ...
News
1 month ago

Malema won't be dragged into 'nonsense' about Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

“I’m sorry, don’t count me in your nonsense. Politically we disagree, but he remains a black brother of mine," said Julius Malema.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  3. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony