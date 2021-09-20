‘The city is poorer without him’: Politicians pay tribute to Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo
Several politicians have paid tribute to the late Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car crash over the weekend.
The newly elected mayor died as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto where he was campaigning for the ANC with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The 46-year-old replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 complications in July.
Matongo previously served as the city’s finance MMC and was a long-serving member of the ANC and spokesperson for the party in the Johannesburg region.
Ramaphosa said Matongo’s death was difficult to comprehend, given the vitality and passion with which they interacted with each other before his death.
“Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy,” said Ramaphosa.
“Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on November 1.
“The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure, given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace.”
On social media, tributes continued pouring in from other politicians.
Here is what some had to say:
I love you my brother, please greet our friend Castro More. pic.twitter.com/45wHJPvQRQ— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 18, 2021
I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the ANC.
Politics must always come last in these moments. He was taken far too soon.
Thus is so sad. Joli understood the City and had good intentions and aspirations. Rest well my brother: 💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/n3Umra7HmE— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 18, 2021
What a terrible tragedy to lose such a young and talented comrade. Life is so fragile. Just two weeks ago we were together at comrade #KebbyMaphatsoe's funeral, and now our #MayorOfJohannesburg, comrade #JolideeMatongo has also passed on. May His Soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jzxADUZHFl— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 18, 2021
Gauteng provincial government mourns the untimely passing on of City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo pic.twitter.com/tJFmreUYjF— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) September 18, 2021
Our local government sector has suffered another reeling loss in the shocking and untimely passing of Cde Jolidee Matongo. Our condolences to his family, friends and comrades. The city and our movement is poorer without him. May he rest in peace.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) September 19, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg & ANC REC Member, Jolidee Matongo, who met his untimely demise today, 18 Sep. 21. pic.twitter.com/Lwz3mAQVBN— ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) September 18, 2021
Rest in Peace Jolidee Matongo. Rest in peace Bhakaniya. Condolences to the family and ANC Comrades. pic.twitter.com/85dOUIE5Nb— Makashule Gana (@Makashule) September 19, 2021