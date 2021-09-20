What you said: Pule Mabe’s ANC salaries rant shows ‘party factionalism at its best’
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe’s recent comments about the party’s salaries fiasco shows “ANC factionalism at its best”, say many TimesLIVE readers.
Addressing a media briefing last week, Mabe said the ANC had not received enough donor funding to pay employees their salaries. He said employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work they do for the organisation.
“It is important that those who approach the courts or law enforcement agencies to register their concerns accompany such with the contribution they are making to the organisation.
“There are security guards who can produce a roster so the ANC is not taken for granted by people who cannot produce records and evidential proof of performing duties of the ANC. We are not playing here. We are a self-respecting organisation,” said Mabe.
Reacting to Mabe’s statement, 62% of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said his rant showed factionalism in the ANC, while 30% agreed with him, saying workers need to show their productivity.
A total of 9% said Mabe was too emotional and workers should be given the benefit of the doubt.
On social media, many slammed Mabe for his alleged “arrogance”.
“What a load of twaddle. Each job should have a job description and work according to the job description, measured accordingly through the organisation’s structure. It should be clearly and regularly monitored. Having to prove what you are doing shows Mabe knows nothing about managing a business and its workers,” said Michael Ernest Meder.
“They were employed by ANC members. Surely their bosses should know if they were at work. It’s a disgrace to the party that preaches equality and in the same breath does not want to pay staff,” said Molly Anthoo.
“Very arrogant. I think about the lady who works in your kitchen. Does she gets pay after showing evidence of work?” said Asanda Mlambo.
Velocity Meme said: “Disgusting! All along you’ve been promising to solve their salary problems and now you want contracts. How were you going to pay people who have nothing to do with you? Accept it. You are failing 100%.”
It shows in the past that it has paid the cadres and ghost employees without the caring about whether enough work for all, believing money will flow forever by all means? pic.twitter.com/upZMRrA89A— Siva Sivakumar (@YogaSivaya) September 16, 2021
Mabe, you utterances are ridiculous. To the ANC NEC and you, treat your loyal employees with the respect they deserve - don't steal from your fellow-humans.— Paul Williams (@PaulWil00573947) September 16, 2021
A contract is no longer enough....next thing if u complain about the ruling party's inability to deliver they will want proof that u voted for them— ANC_OUT (@Shishinya1) September 16, 2021