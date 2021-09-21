Politics

'Catalogue of lies' or dropping truths?- Mzansi weighs in on Zuma's 'constitutional dictatorship' letter

Former president Jacob Zuma said he was willing to give evidence before an independent judge and states his reasons for refusing to appear before Zondo.

21 September 2021 - 10:00
Former president Jacob Zuma . File photo.
A four-page open letter by former president Jacob Zuma has received mixed reactions online from sympathisers and opponents.

In the letter, shared by the JG Zuma Foundation on Monday, the former president claims that SA is becoming a “constitutional dictatorship”.

He also laments the manner in which the state capture inquiry was established and chairperson Raymond Zondo's alleged “bias” against him.

LISTEN TO THE FULL STATEMENT:  

The former president, who is on medical parole, said the recent  Constitutional Court judgment cemented his view that SA is becoming a constitutional dictatorship.

The apex court dismissed his application to rescind its June judgment to sentence him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court.

“After the judgment of the Constitutional Court on September 17, 2021, I am more certain of this than ever before. Many of our people are blind to this reality at this point because they have been hypnotised by the long-standing anti-Zuma narrative. 

“It is perhaps convenient or even befitting for others that the laws of this country be repeatedly bent and manipulated when dealing with Zuma,” said the former president.

Zuma, who defied the commission of inquiry several times, had complained that Zondo was biased against him and compromised. 

In the letter, he said he was willing to give evidence before an independent judge and state his reasons for refusing to appear before Zondo.

“I would have welcomed an opportunity to lead evidence before an independent judge presiding over the state capture commission or to explain to an independent judge why I felt Zondo was biased and conflicted in hearing my evidence at the commission,” said Zuma.

Here are some of the responses to the former president's letter: 

