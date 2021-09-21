Last-minute rejig for Western Cape ANC list as accused 'step aside'

The ANC in the Western Cape was still fine-tuning its list of councillor candidates just hours before the crucial IEC deadline for the process.

The last-minute rejig of the list was because two senior candidates — Beaufort West mayor Quinton Louw and speaker of the Central Karoo district Mkhululi Hangana — had to “step aside” from their positions and from the list of local government election candidates ahead of the November 1 polls.

Louw and Hangana were charged with tender corruption amounting to R600,000 on Friday. The matter is reportedly related to a 2019 contract for the upgrade of roads in Merweville.

This emerged on Tuesday, a day after the party's national office registered candidates for all wards, local, district and metro municipalities on Monday.

“The list of our candidates is ready to be submitted to the IEC,” said Lerumo Kalako, the convener of the party's interim provincial committee (IPC).

“All internal processes including vetting of candidates have been concluded and we will soon present to the people of the province credible candidates that will further the agenda of ensuring service delivery to the people of our province.”