Murder of Babita Deokaran highlights need to protect whistle-blowers: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Monday the murder of Babibita Deokaran highlighted the need to protect whistle-blowers who speak up against corruption and criminal conduct in the government.

She commended whistle-blowers for their contribution to root out corruption and ensure a government that delivers and acts ethically.

Dlodlo was speaking at the launch of the Public Administration Ethics Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit, which aims to crack down on corruption.

She said whistle-blowers are change agents who do work over and above their tasks, even to their detriment.

“Any anti-corruption initiative must allow employees to blow the whistle on corruption and for the protection of whistle-blowers. The death of Babita Deokaran highlights the imperative to increase awareness among employees on whistle-blowing to bolster early detection of corruption and criminal conduct,” said Dlodlo.