RATE IT: New grants, job creation & going green - 5 policies Ramaphosa wants to implement

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party's national executive has identified several measures aimed at bettering the lives of South Africans.

Ramaphosa, who was addressing a Cosatu virtual central committee meeting on Monday, said the measures ranged from job creation among the youth to introducing new grants.

He acknowledged that the government's current strategies and job creation were not of sufficient scale and scope to address the extent of the problem faced by many South Africans.

Here are five policies proposed by the ANC, according to Ramaphosa:

Grants for unemployed

Ramaphosa said there remains significant demand on the government to continue with and expand income support measures for those living in poverty.

“This necessarily requires better alignment and linkages between social security policies and labour market policies so that beneficiaries of social support can move more readily into employment,” he said.

“Subject to long-term affordability, serious consideration should be given to extending further support to the unemployed, and those who are structurally marginalised, possibly in the form of an extension of the Covid-19 grant, targeted food-poverty-line support. We should also consider a combination of all this with mass employment for people.”