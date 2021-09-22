Help for legal immigrants, cash for councils and illegals deported: Mashaba’s plan

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has vowed to continue his fight against illegal immigrants should his party be elected into government in the November local government elections.

Launching his party’s manifesto in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Mashaba announced measures to deal with illegal immigration.

Since his time as Johannesburg mayor, then under the DA, Mashaba has been criticised for his stance against foreign nationals, with many labelling his statements xenophobic.

Mashaba said in municipalities governed by his party, it will establish dedicated units within the metro police to process undocumented foreign nationals.

“This unit will professionalise the relationship with home affairs and the department of justice to facilitate the deportation of any person who is here illegally,” he said.