Loyiso Masuku mourns Joburg mayor Matongo, says the loss has been ‘a test of strength’

ANC Greater Johannesburg deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku says the City of Johannesburg is going through “a test of strength” after the death of newly elected mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Masuku paid tribute to Matongo during an ANC caucus memorial service on Tuesday.

“He was a person who was committed to making sure the challenges of the citizens of Johannesburg are resolved. From day one, he went in and said ‘let’s push’. We lost a soldier who died with his boots on. On Saturday he was working the entire day for registrations so the ANC can have higher numbers of registered voters,” said Masuku.

Matongo died in a car accident after attending the ANC election campaign with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday. TimesLIVE reported that he was travelling with two VIP protectors at the time of the accident. Both protectors sustained injuries.

Matongo succeeded Geoff Makhubo, who died of complications related to Covid-19. He had been a mayor for just over a month after he was elected at the city council meeting in August.