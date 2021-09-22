Politics

Loyiso Masuku mourns Joburg mayor Matongo, says the loss has been ‘a test of strength’

22 September 2021 - 11:15
Newly elected Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident at the weekend. File photo.
Newly elected Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident at the weekend. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ANC Greater Johannesburg deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku says the City of Johannesburg is going through “a test of strength” after the death of newly elected mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Masuku paid tribute to Matongo during an ANC caucus memorial service on Tuesday.

“He was a person who was committed to making sure the challenges of the citizens of Johannesburg are resolved. From day one, he went in and said ‘let’s push’. We lost a soldier who died with his boots on. On Saturday he was working the entire day for registrations so the ANC can have higher numbers of registered voters,” said Masuku.

Matongo died in a car accident after attending the ANC election campaign with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday. TimesLIVE reported that he was travelling with two VIP protectors at the time of the accident. Both protectors sustained injuries.

Matongo succeeded Geoff Makhubo, who died of complications related to Covid-19. He had been a mayor for just over a month after he was elected at the city council meeting in August.

‘The city is poorer without him’: Politicians pay tribute to Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

The newly elected mayor died as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto where he was campaigning for the ANC with President Cyril ...
Politics
2 days ago

Masuku said Matongo was a solutions-based leader who pushed employees in the city to work hard.

“As much as he expected delivery, he also worked and led from the front,” said Masuku.

She described Matongo as someone who was jolly and enjoyed every space he was in, including ANC meetings.

Masuku said during the many encounters with Matongo, she realised he was the leader Johannesburg needed.

“He embraced everybody regardless of colour or creed. Comrade Joli understood the character of the ANC, nonracialism, of having a youth league leader from a suburban branch and a coloured person or white person. He believed everybody, as enshrined in our constitution, must be given the respect they deserve.”

READ MORE:

Race to find cause of Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo’s deadly car crash

The police are trying to piece together the horrific crash scene on Johannesburg's Golden Highway where the newly elected mayor died on Saturday.
Politics
1 day ago

New Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo dies in car crash

The newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo, has died, an official in the municipality has confirmed.
Politics
3 days ago

Loyiso Masuku eyes Joburg mayor post

Loyiso Masuku, wife of former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, has emerged as one of the possible contenders for the position of Johannesburg mayor ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Talons out as DA vows to watch IEC like a hawk after ConCourt ruling Politics
  3. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  4. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...