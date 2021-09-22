UN must prioritise repatriation of victims of slave trade, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the UN to put the issue of reparations for victims of the slave trade on its agenda.

“We support the adoption of special measures, including affirmative action programmes and targeted financial assistance, as restitution to communities whose ancestors were sold into slavery,” he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration during the 76th UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said the constitution, which was adopted 25 years ago, affirmed that South Africans had to work together towards building a society based on social justice and fundamental human rights and correcting the injustices of our past. This applied to all injustices globally, he said.

“We further support all measures being undertaken to address the historic and contemporary discrimination against people of African descent,” said Ramaphosa.