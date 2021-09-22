Politics

RECORDED | Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial continues

22 September 2021 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma’s court application to have state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from his trial continues today at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

After fierce argument from Zuma’s lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu, and state advocate Wim Trengove, judge Piet Koen said the matter of medical records would be dealt with later and ordered the start of the special plea hearing.

Zuma is calling for the removal of lead prosecutor Downer. 

He believes if his application to remove Downer is successful, he should be acquitted. 

Mpofu told the court Zuma believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial. 

