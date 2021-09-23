ANC clear the air on Mbalula's 'we're not looking to spend more than R50m on election campaign' comments

The ANC has moved to clear the air after the party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said it is not looking to spend more than R50m on its local government election campaign, ahead of the November 1 polls.

Speaking on 702 this week, Mbalula said the ANC was relying on fundraising and donor funding to fund the campaign for the polls.

“In terms of our budget, it’s a moving target, so we are not looking at spending more than R50m in this campaign. It’s very short and we can live without other things.”

Mbalula said the ANC was working within “limited resources”.

“But in any budget, there are hidden costs that you may want to stretch yourself to a particular amount of money in terms of increases. We are working within the limited resources we’ve got,” he said.