'Her legacy of caring must live on': Paul Mashatile at memorial for Hlengiwe Mkhize

A befitting honour the ANC can confer on the late Hlengiwe Mkhize is to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are taken care of.

This, according to the ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, can be done by continuing with the income-assistance measures including the social relief of distress grant put in place since the advent of Covid-19.

Mashatile was delivering a tribute at the memorial service of the late deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Mashatile said Mkhize had championed issues of the poor and made it her mission that no-one be left behind. This, he said, the ANC should continue in her honour.

“In the current climate of weak economic growth, increased joblessness, poverty and inequality, the ANC of comrade Hlengiwe must respond to the significant demands on government to continue with and expand income-support measures for those living in poverty,” Mashatile said in Johannesburg.

“Subject to long-term affordability, serious consideration should be given to extending further support to the unemployed, and those who are structurally marginalised from the economy.”