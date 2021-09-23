Politics

'Her legacy of caring must live on': Paul Mashatile at memorial for Hlengiwe Mkhize

23 September 2021 - 16:41
The late Hlengiwe Mkhize championed issues of the poor. File photo.
The late Hlengiwe Mkhize championed issues of the poor. File photo.
Image: Alan Eason

A befitting honour the ANC can confer on the late Hlengiwe Mkhize is to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are taken care of.

This, according to the ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, can be done by continuing with the income-assistance measures including the social relief of distress grant put in place since the advent of Covid-19.

Mashatile was delivering a tribute at the memorial service of the late deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities. 

Mashatile said Mkhize had championed issues of the poor and made it her mission that no-one be left behind. This, he said, the ANC should continue in her honour.

“In the current climate of weak economic growth, increased joblessness, poverty and inequality, the ANC of comrade Hlengiwe must respond to the significant demands on government to continue with and expand income-support measures for those living in poverty,” Mashatile said in Johannesburg.

“Subject to long-term affordability, serious consideration should be given to extending further support to the unemployed, and those who are structurally marginalised from the economy.”

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service of deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize

The memorial service for deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities is on Thursday being held in Randburg.
Politics
7 hours ago

This support, Mashatile said, should be mostly focused on enabling young people to transition into “gainful employment”.

“Comrades, we must do all of these things as part of ensuring that the sacrifices made by comrade Hlengiwe and many like her were not in vain,” he said.

“We must also do all of these things, assured in the knowledge that even though the sun that warmed and brightened our lives has set, even though comrade Hlengiwe is no longer with us, her legacy of caring for the marginalised must outlive her, and prevent us from shivering in the cold and dark.”

Mkhize's name deserved a special mention in the history of SA, said Mashatile.

“Comrade Hlengiwe is no more, but we are confident that her caring spirit will live among us forever. Though death has robbed us of her immense capabilities, we have no doubt that her life will be emulated by many.

“By force of example, she has shown us the way.”

Mkhize, 69, died last week on Thursday. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

She is expected to be buried during an official category 2 funeral on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize dies after short illness

Deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, has died at the age of 69.
Politics
1 week ago

VBS legacy could bite ANC in polls

The ANC will have to dig deep to retain voter support in Tshivhilidulu village in Limpopo, where residents have been hard hit by the VBS Mutual Bank ...
News
4 days ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Arrogant ANC heading for an own-goal if it’s not careful

If infighting and factionalism in the party doesn’t stop, it will lose to the underdogs
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

ANC clear the air on Mbalula's 'we're not looking to spend more than R50m on election campaign' comments

The party says it has "no firm budget that is fully funded".
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  3. ANC met IEC deadline this time and will soon shift to choosing mayors Politics
  4. Talons out as DA vows to watch IEC like a hawk after ConCourt ruling Politics
  5. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app