IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says human dignity is the strongest force against racism
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for human dignity among people, saying it should be the guiding and strongest force against racism.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the UN's 20th anniversary commemorative event of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on Wednesday.
He said ending racism was a fight in which everyone has a stake.
Ramaphosa also called on the UN to put the issue of reparations for victims of the slave trade on its agenda.
Here are five key takeaways from his address:
Combating racism, sexism and national chauvinism
“As we strive to correct the wrongs of the past, we must combat the racism, sexism and national chauvinism of the present.”
Racism leads to discrimination and violence
“Racism directed at ethnic minorities, migrants, refugees, the LGBTQI+ community and other marginalised groups has led to the denial of opportunity, institutionalised discrimination, and violence.”
Recommitting ourselves
“Just as we stand united to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, we must recommit ourselves to implement the Durban Declaration and Platform for Action. We must pursue this objective with energy and goodwill.”
Restoring human dignity of all
“Let us all allow humanism to be our guide and solidarity be our strongest force. We are called upon by history to redouble our efforts to build a world free of racism, to right the wrongs of the past and to restore the human dignity of all.”
Slavery legacy
“Slavery was one of the darkest periods in the history of humankind and a crime of unparalleled barbarity. Its legacy persists in the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and in Africa itself.
“Millions of the descendants of Africans who were sold into slavery remain trapped in lives of underdevelopment, disadvantage, discrimination and poverty.”