Politics

IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says human dignity is the strongest force against racism

23 September 2021 - 12:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on Wednesday at the UN's 20th anniversary commemorative event of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on Wednesday at the UN's 20th anniversary commemorative event of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for human dignity among people, saying it should be the guiding and strongest force against racism. 

Ramaphosa was speaking at the UN's 20th anniversary commemorative event of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on Wednesday. 

He said ending racism was a fight in which everyone has a stake. 

Ramaphosa also called on the UN to put the issue of reparations for victims of the slave trade on its agenda.

Here are five key takeaways from his address: 

Combating racism, sexism and national chauvinism

“As we strive to correct the wrongs of the past, we must combat the racism, sexism and national chauvinism of the present.”

UN must prioritise reparations for victims of slave trade, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaophosa has called on the UN to put the issue of reparations for victims of the slave trade on its agenda.
Politics
20 hours ago

Racism leads to discrimination and violence

“Racism directed at ethnic minorities, migrants, refugees, the LGBTQI+ community and other marginalised groups has led to the denial of opportunity, institutionalised discrimination, and violence.”

Recommitting ourselves

“Just as we stand united to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, we must recommit ourselves to implement the Durban Declaration and Platform for Action. We must pursue this objective with energy and goodwill.”

Restoring human dignity of all

“Let us all allow humanism to be our guide and solidarity be our strongest force. We are called upon by history to redouble our efforts to build a world free of racism, to right the wrongs of the past and to restore the human dignity of all.”

Slavery legacy

“Slavery was one of the darkest periods in the history of humankind and a crime of unparalleled barbarity. Its legacy persists in the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and in Africa itself. 

“Millions of the descendants of Africans who were sold into slavery remain trapped in lives of underdevelopment, disadvantage, discrimination and poverty.”

READ MORE:

Developing countries should manufacture and procure their own vaccines, Ramaphosa says

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the US’s commitment to donate an additional 500-million vaccine doses to low-income countries, he said ...
Politics
16 hours ago

US expulsions of Haitians may violate international law - UN refugee boss

The mass expulsion of Haitians from the US without screening for their protection needs may contravene international law and constitute forced ...
News
23 hours ago

Brazil's health minister tests positive for Covid-19, following NYC visit with Bolsonaro

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations ...
News
1 day ago

At UN, Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy,' not Cold War

Discussing oppression of racial, ethnic and religious minorities, Biden singled out China's Xinjiang region where rights groups estimate that one ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  3. ANC met IEC deadline this time and will soon shift to choosing mayors Politics
  4. Talons out as DA vows to watch IEC like a hawk after ConCourt ruling Politics
  5. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app