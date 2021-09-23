IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says human dignity is the strongest force against racism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for human dignity among people, saying it should be the guiding and strongest force against racism.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the UN's 20th anniversary commemorative event of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on Wednesday.

He said ending racism was a fight in which everyone has a stake.

Ramaphosa also called on the UN to put the issue of reparations for victims of the slave trade on its agenda.