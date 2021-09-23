Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Elections: besmirching the IEC's good name & Cosatu continues to back the ANC

23 September 2021 - 17:50 By Mike Siluma
The Congress of South African Trade Unions has decided to back the ANC in this year elections after having threatened to abandon the party
Image: Brandan Reynolds

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel talks about the importance of public institutions and the responsibility of political leaders, particularly those in the DA, to support them.

Also this week, our panel tries to understand what’s going on in the ANC alliance after Cosatu’s decision to again support the ANC in the municipal elections.

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by University of Johannesburg politics professor Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, as well as Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba. 

What you will hear: 

(00:57) What damage has been done to the reputation of the IEC as a result of the myriad accusations flung at it by the DA?

(17:15) Cosatu's change of heart and what it means for them and the ruling party. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

