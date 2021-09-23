Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Elections: besmirching the IEC's good name & Cosatu continues to back the ANC
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel talks about the importance of public institutions and the responsibility of political leaders, particularly those in the DA, to support them.
Also this week, our panel tries to understand what’s going on in the ANC alliance after Cosatu’s decision to again support the ANC in the municipal elections.
Our host Mike Siluma is joined by University of Johannesburg politics professor Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, as well as Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba.
Join the discussion here:
What you will hear:
(00:57) What damage has been done to the reputation of the IEC as a result of the myriad accusations flung at it by the DA?
(17:15) Cosatu's change of heart and what it means for them and the ruling party.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm