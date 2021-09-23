WATCH LIVE | Memorial service of deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize

The memorial service of deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities is on Thursday being held in Randburg.

Mkhize died last week at the age of 69 after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mkhize’s passing constitutes a national loss.

“Prof Mkhize’s legacy is indelible across so many dimensions and sectors of our national life. She distinguished herself as a tireless and passionate anti-apartheid and human rights activist, and campaigner for an end to gender inequality.”

He said she played a crucial role in conflict resolution during SA's transition to democracy.

“We owe Prof Mkhize our gratitude and deep respect for the commitment she displayed as a commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, chairperson of the Reparations and Rehabilitation Committee, and trustee of the National Peace Accord Trust.”

Ramaphosa said Mkhize also followed a multifaceted and distinguished path as an academic, from the universities of Zululand, Natal and South Africa, to Mississippi and Illinois in the US.

