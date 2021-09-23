Politics

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service of deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize

23 September 2021 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE

The memorial service of deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities is on Thursday being held in Randburg.

Mkhize died last week at the age of 69 after a short illness. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mkhize’s passing constitutes a national loss.

“Prof Mkhize’s legacy is indelible across so many dimensions and sectors of our national life. She distinguished herself as a tireless and passionate anti-apartheid and human rights activist, and campaigner for an end to gender inequality.”

He said she played a crucial role in conflict resolution during SA's transition to democracy.

“We owe Prof Mkhize our gratitude and deep respect for the commitment she displayed as a commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, chairperson of the Reparations and Rehabilitation Committee, and trustee of the National Peace Accord Trust.”

Ramaphosa said Mkhize also followed a multifaceted and distinguished path as an academic, from the universities of Zululand, Natal and South Africa, to Mississippi and Illinois in the US.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize dies after short illness

Deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, has died at the age of 69.
Politics
6 days ago

Loyiso Masuku mourns Joburg mayor Matongo, says the loss has been ‘a test of strength’

ANC Greater Johannesburg deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku says the City of Johannesburg is going through “a test of strength” after the death of newly ...
Politics
1 day ago

Connie Fergusons goes back to work - 'grateful' for her Ferguson Films family

"It's good to do what you love knowing it's for a purpose bigger than yourself. I'm grateful that we continue to walk this journey together ..." ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  3. ANC met IEC deadline this time and will soon shift to choosing mayors Politics
  4. Talons out as DA vows to watch IEC like a hawk after ConCourt ruling Politics
  5. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app