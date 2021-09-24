SA holds out hope to biometrics innovation to curb the problem of undocumented children

SA does not know the number of undocumented children in the country.

This was revealed by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi in a response to a parliamentary question asked by IFP MP Liezyl van der Merwe earlier this month.

She asked Motsoaledi for the total number “of children who are undocumented in the republic” and the number of “the specified children are born to South African parents and foreign nationals”.

She also asked about the department's intentions to d address the problem of "children being rendered vulnerable due to being undocumented", among other things.