'I've only seen him on TV': Zinhle, 7, overjoyed to meet Ramaphosa

“Ramaphosa said to me I should go to school and grow up to be an ANC member.”

This is what ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was on the election campaign trail in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, told seven-year-old Zinhle Mchakazana on Sunday.

The little girl could not contain her excitement at the prospect of seeing Ramaphosa and woke up at 6am.

Her mother Nomsa, 51, said after all of the excitement and having met Ramaphosa, she would be able to sleep well.

When Ramaphosa saw the little girl, he called her and picked her up.