What you said: Dali Mpofu's arguments were 'all a show' in Zuma special plea hearing

Advocate Dali Mpofu had the nation talking this week when he defended Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Mpofu represented Zuma in a special plea hearing in the former president's arms deal corruption case.

Judge Piet Koen reserved judgment in the matter on Wednesday and indicated he would need several weeks to make a “proper” judgment on the plea. The case was postponed to October 26.

Zuma was not in court for the proceedings because his Gauteng-based doctors advised that he remain close to them. This despite the legal team appointed by the state saying he is fit to stand trial.

Zuma is calling for the removal of the lead prosecutor in the case, advocate Billy Downer. Mpofu told the court Zuma believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial.