‘ANC leaders should not talk about internal issues in newspapers and on TV’, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the R350 grant would come to an end in February but “after that we will have to look at the budget and, depending whether we have the budget, we will continue it”.

“We have a caring government,” he said.

Ramaphosa said during his campaign most people complained about unemployment.

“Our people want jobs and we are going to work very hard to make sure we will create jobs because today there are 12 million South Africans who are not working. That is a big number. Around 34.4% of our people are unemployed, so that for me is a big headache. I do not l sleep well at night knowing that. We will try our best to create jobs.”

Ramaphosa said work was being done to build more houses, clinics and schools.

“All these are things we must do. We are here before you not to make promises but to tell you we will continue doing our work. We do not want to make empty promises. Yes, we make mistakes. There is no-one who has never made a mistake. We have all made mistakes but what is important is that we want to correct our mistakes.

“During the local government elections we want to turn a new page altogether. We want a clean government. We want those who are looting to leave government and never be employed again. Those who do not care about our people, we want them to step aside.

“The good thing about Ekurhuleni is that we are not starting from the bottom. Ekurhuleni is the only municipality that received a clean audit, beating Cape Town, eThekwini and other metros.”

“We want to turn a new page in the local government elections. In these elections, we must be perfect, from our candidates to our mayors and our speakers. They must show full dedication. They must demonstrate they are not in the job for themselves, and not to steal money, but to go and work for the community. That is exactly what we are going to get this time around.”

Ramaphosa reminded residents to social distance, wear their masks and get vaccinated.

“You guys like laughing at me when I say ‘My fellow South Africans’. I know you guys like laughing at me when I mess up wearing my mask on TV.

“I want you guys to listen to the premier when he goes and TV and tells us to get vaccinated. We have set up a lot of vaccination centres. I came to Ekurhuleni and saw a vaccination centre working extremely well but there weren’t a lot of people.

“The other problem is that fathers are the ones who are lagging behind. They are scared to get vaccinated. They are afraid of the injection. They are cowards. Men, let’s stop being cowards and let’s go and get vaccinated.”

Ramaphosa reminded the community that vaccinated people were less likely to die of Covid-19.

“They don’t die. They do get Covid-19, but when you are vaccinated, you are protected..”