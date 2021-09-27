Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa promises 'big plans' for job creation in SA

27 September 2021 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa told disgruntled Ekurhuleni residents that the government was working on tackling the country's jobs crisis.
President Cyril Ramaphosa told disgruntled Ekurhuleni residents that the government was working on tackling the country's jobs crisis.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

SA has a jobs crisis but the ANC has “big plans” to address unemployment, said president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni, where he commended efforts by the ruling party to deliver basic services like housing.

Addressing the media with Gauteng premier David Makhura and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, Ramaphosa said he encountered many residents who lamented joblessness.

“All I can read and sense here is quite a lot of satisfaction with what our metro has been doing here. There has been a lot of development in this area. When I last came here in 2016, we didn't have all these houses,” said Ramaphosa.

“Wherever I have gone, people are complaining about jobs and we said that we have got big plans to make sure that we create an environment where jobs will be created in our economy,” said Ramaphosa who said he was confident the ANC would emerge victorious after the local government elections later this year. 

Ramaphosa reiterated this sentiment during a preview of the ruling party's elections manifesto on Sunday. 

RATE IT: New grants, job creation & going green - 5 policies Ramaphosa wants to implement

Are these proposals fantastic or a flop waiting to happen?
Politics
5 days ago

“Our local government structures, in the main, have sought to deliver to our people, but, in the course of doing so, have made some errors, and our people are well accepting of this,” said Ramaphosa. 

He said the selection process of candidates was rigorous and focused on individuals who represent the aspirations of the communities they live in. He added that the inclusion of young people as PR candidates and ward councillors would give service delivery at the community level a much-needed boost.

The young leaders would work jointly with older councillors, said the president.

“These young candidates will bring greater energy and innovation to local government, as the third tier of the structure of our broader government. They will also bring a far deeper understanding of the needs of young people.

“Our young candidates will be joining hands with an experienced core of older councillors, enabling us to build on the gains we have made. They will learn from our mistakes, for we have made mistakes,” said Ramaphosa.

Political parties and independent candidates have hit the ground running with campaigns ahead of the local government elections on November 1. 

READ MORE

‘ANC leaders should not talk about internal issues in newspapers and on TV’, says Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned leaders about airing their dirty laundry in public, saying “we must talk about our issues at home, in the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

'ANC is doing things differently': Ramaphosa to plead with voters to give ANC another chance

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow plead with South Africans to give the ANC another shot at governing, when he launches the party's election ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa bids farewell to ‘dedicated, hard-working’ Hlengiwe Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a moving tribute on Saturday to the late deputy minister in the presidency Hlengiwe Mkhize, saying she was a “fine ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  4. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  5. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics

Latest Videos

The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...
Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand