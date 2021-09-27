Politics

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging for 'renaming' ANC to 'Apartheid National Congress'

27 September 2021 - 13:10
Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla took further jabs at the ANC on Twitter. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, had tongues wagging at the weekend after “renaming” the African National Congress (ANC) in a Twitter post. 

Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at the ANC leadership under Cyril Ramaphosa. 

She said the party, under Ramaphosa, was the “Apartheid National Congress”. 

She also changed the colours of the ANC emblem to those of the national flag under the apartheid government.

In a separate post, Zuma-Sambudla called for the ANC leadership to resign. 

“ANC leadership must resign. Remove WMC (white monopoly capital) stooges. Vote ANC in numbers. Count votes manually. Then change the constitution. Implement Freedom Charter and RET [radical economic transformation],” she said

Zuma-Sambudla has been vocal on social media after her father's arrest in July. 

In August, Twitter took action against her after she shared clips of the violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal on her account. 

According to Twitter’s rules, the complaints against the clips shared by Zuma-Sambudla may have fallen under “terrorism/violent extremism”. 

Her recent posts on the ANC drew mixed reactions from her followers, with some weighing in on her “renaming” of the party while others slammed it. 

