From the desk of President Cyril Ramaphosa

The revelation in parliament that thousands of public servants have been illegally receiving social grants every month shows we still have a long way to go towards instilling a culture of ethics in public service, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

He said earlier this year, it was also found that around 16,000 employees on the government payroll were irregularly paid the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant.

“It is common knowledge that applicants with other sources of income do not qualify for this grant. It is also self-evident that those who receive an income from the state are not eligible to apply.

“And yet they did. Some 17,000 people employed in national and provincial government submitted applications in a bid to top up their salaries with money meant for the poor. Given the extent of need in the country, one our public servants know too well, this wilful intent to steal from the public purse is unforgivable.”

Ramaphosa said government is stepping up its efforts to prevent this kind of abuse and act against anyone in public service involved in wrongdoing.