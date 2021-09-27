Here's why Natasha Mazzone is accusing the EFF of 'illegal campaigning'

If SA is to end the lockdown, all South Africans, including political parties, must commit to sticking by the rules and follow the Covid-19 restrictions, said DA MP Natasha Mazzone on Sunday.

Mazzone and the DA have called on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and police minister Bheki Cele to launch a review of what the party called blatant illegal campaigning by the red berets.

Mazzone suggested Cele acted in favour of the EFF when he failed to deploy police officers to disburse the crowds who attended the manifesto launch in Johannesburg on Sunday, ignoring rules on social distancing.

“Today, I will have to reach out to minister Bheki Cele and the IEC. It cannot be that one political party can fragrantly break election rules and have no consequences for their actions,” said Mazzone.