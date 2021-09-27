Mbeki, Motlanthe attend ANC election manifesto launch as party tries to claw back lost ground

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe were among the top dignitaries who attended the party's local government election manifesto launch at Church Square in Tshwane on Monday.

Mbeki's attendance of the launch by party president Cyril Ramaphosa is seen as politically significant as it represents his endorsement of the campaign. He has previously snubbed such events under former leader Jacob Zuma.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the launch in Tshwane on Monday lacked the usual glitz and glamour it has become synonymous with over the years. Only a handful of supporters and leaders were allowed in and occupied the black chairs that were scattered around the square.

Most of those in attendance were ANC volunteers helping the party with crowd control. A few supporters were allowed in to occupy the chairs, as other supporters watched from behind a fence. There was very little singing and dancing from the crowd - a tradition at ANC events. This time, it was a more relaxed mood emulating a formal event, with mostly staying seated and rising only occasionally to sing.

But by around 6pm, the venue had began to fill up. Shortly before Ramaphosa's arrival, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula asked that the gates be opened so that empty seats could be filled.