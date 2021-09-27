Politics

POLL | What do you think of the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in Sandton?

27 September 2021 - 14:10
EFF leader Julius Malema has promised his party will build RDP homes in affluent Sandton.
EFF leader Julius Malema has promised his party will build RDP homes in affluent Sandton.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in affluent suburbs in the north of Johannesburg has sparked mixed reactions online. 

On Sunday, during the party’s election manifesto launch, red beret leader Julius Malema said the party would build government-subsided houses in areas like Sandton should it take over after the November 1 local government elections.

He said building the houses would promote integrated human settlements, saying the rich and poor must live together.

“The EFF is going to identify a piece of land in Sandton and we are going to build RDP houses. We must not have places of the rich and places of the poor. We must bring you together because you belong together,” said Malema. 

This is not the first time the EFF has promised its voters houses. 

In August, to commemorate Women’s Day, Malema handed over homes to grannies in Polokwane, Limpopo. He vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed,” he said at the time.

“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people.”

On social media, many users weighed in on the EFF’s plan. Some used the opportunity to share hilarious reactions of how they would respond if they received a key to one of the houses. Others felt the party should focus on job creation rather than building houses in Sandton.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say: 

READ MORE:

'No places of rich or poor, you belong together'- Malema wants to build RDP houses in Sandton

Speaking at the party's election manifesto launch on Sunday, Julius Malema said the EFF was identifying a "piece of land" in Sandton on which to ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Malema says R350 grant is not enough - 'beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity'

Malema said the government should be paying the poor more, but acknowledged that social grants should not be a permanent solution.
Politics
1 week ago

Malema: ‘Voting for the ANC is beyond witchcraft’

“You stay in a shack. You applied for a house since 1994 but you continue to vote for the ANC. Are you well in the head?” Malema asked.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  4. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  5. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...