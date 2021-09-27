POLL | What do you think of the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in Sandton?

The EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in affluent suburbs in the north of Johannesburg has sparked mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, during the party’s election manifesto launch, red beret leader Julius Malema said the party would build government-subsided houses in areas like Sandton should it take over after the November 1 local government elections.

He said building the houses would promote integrated human settlements, saying the rich and poor must live together.

“The EFF is going to identify a piece of land in Sandton and we are going to build RDP houses. We must not have places of the rich and places of the poor. We must bring you together because you belong together,” said Malema.