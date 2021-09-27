Politics

ANC launches local government election manifesto

27 September 2021 - 16:45 By TimesLIVE

The ANC is on Monday launching its local government election manifesto at Church Square in Tshwane. 

The launch will be addressed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.     

SA’s major opposition parties — including the DA, EFF and IFP — have already unveiled their manifestos with a slew of promises in a bid to win the sixth local government elections, scheduled for November 1. 

Ramaphosa was hard at work at the weekend, campaigning for his party and pleading with potential voters to give the ANC another chance as it promised to do things differently to ensure good governance this time around.

On the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, he admitted that one of the biggest problems facing the country was unemployment and told potential voters the party has “big plans” to tackle it.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All eyes on Ramaphosa as ANC gears up to launch election manifesto

People are expected to descend to Church Square in Pretoria on Monday afternoon ahead of the ruling party’s election manifesto launch.
Politics
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa to incoming ANC councillors: ‘We are going to cook you’

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants his party's young councillor candidates to emulate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's selflessness and his own spirit ...
Politics
13 hours ago

‘ANC leaders should not talk about internal issues in newspapers and on TV’, says Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned leaders about airing their dirty laundry in public, saying “we must talk about our issues at home, in the ...
Politics
14 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  4. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  5. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...