ANC secretariat meets over deadly internal violence

ANC secretaries from national, provincial and regional structures are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a spate of political killings and violence in the party.

The party has been rocked by violence across the country with candidate councillors killed or wounded ahead of the local government elections as party members fight over leadership positions.

This has become a growing trend in the ANC with deadly political violence in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

In Tshwane, ward councillor Tshepo Motaung was recently killed execution-style in Mabopane while travelling in a vehicle with his uncle and cousin. Motaung was shot at least 20 times.

Three ANC members were killed in a drive-by shooting in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, two weeks ago.

There have also been other apparent political killings and violence in the Free State and Mpumalanga.

ANC national executive committee member Dakota Legoete confirmed the secretariat meeting would take place on Tuesday and the killings were on the agenda.

However, he said they could not say with absolute certainty these were political killings until police investigations were concluded.