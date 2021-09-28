'Dangerous and childish games' – Inside Hill-Lewis & De Lille's land dispute

GOOD leader and public works minister Patricia de Lille has lashed out at the DA over claims it is unable to build housing in well-located areas in the Western Cape because it is waiting for the national government to release the land.

De Lille accused the DA of playing "dangerous and childish games” by blaming the ANC for its inability to provide Cape Town residents with housing.

“They are not serious about providing housing to the poor because no politician who truly cares about the pain and vulnerability of those who live so precariously, with the real risk of being completely homeless, would play the kind of dangerous and childish games about access to public land that we have witnessed this past week,” she said.

Last week, the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis wrote to De Lille and the national government, asking it to surrender the government's lease over Acacia Park and other parliamentary villages to provide housing for the people rather than politicians.

The DA claimed it was unfair that only a handful of politicians occupied land that could be used to accommodate thousands of residents who needed housing.