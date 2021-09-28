The ANC has launched its 2021 elections manifesto - five things it promised

The ANC hasn't always done well in service delivery and has been slow to act against leaders accused of wrongdoing and abusing their position, but the party is committed to self-correcting, said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The ANC launched its 2021 local government elections manifesto ahead of the polls on November 1.

Ramaphosa said while the ruling party had made significant strides in governance, there was room for improvement.

He urged South Africans to go out in numbers and vote for the ruling party which is in the process of renewal and reform.

“We have been serving the people of this country for the past 27 years. Vote for us, invest your vote in us once again and the ANC will deliver,” he said.

Here's everything you need to know about the manifesto:

Economic reform

Ramaphosa said the ruling party has, in the past year, created over 1-million job opportunities, something which demonstrates the ANC's seriousness in tackling joblessness.

“In the last year alone we have implemented a massive employment programme that is historic in scale and pace of rollout. We have created close to a million job opportunities even during this pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.